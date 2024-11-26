A Maryland Woman Won the Lottery Twice—in 2 Months

We all wish we could be lucky enough to win a jackpot just once in our lifetime. For one Maryland woman, she doubled up those hopes by winning the lottery not once, but twice—and doing so in a two-month span.

The unnamed woman from Baltimore first won $50,000 in the lottery in October. Then last week, she hit again, this time for $100,000 off of a scratch-off Crossword ticket, UPI reported.

She explained her strategy, which when it comes to a game of chance, there’s really no right or wrong way to win. That being said, she does take a look at the Maryland Lottery app to see which games have the highest remaining prizes available. This avoids buying tickets for a watered-down game that has already had its winnings eaten into. As a result, she only purchased five $10 tickets before hitting the $100K lotto.

In today’s economy, $150,000 isn’t life-changing money, but you’d be lying if you said you couldn’t use that amount right about now. It sounds like the new dough that this woman has stumbled into will help her out with some home improvement projects, according to UPI.

Maryland is one of 21 states in the country that allow winners to keep their identities hidden. About half of those states have stipulations where a certain threshold has to be hit to remain anonymous—Florida, for example, has it set at $250,000, so anything over that can be kept a secret.

We’ve seen some wild stories of lottery winners come out this year, particulary recently. Earlier this month, an Illinois woman found a million-dollar winning ticket just sitting in her purse. Back in August, someone spent a lot of money to guarantee a win and it actually worked.

And here I am continuing to write about other people being far more luckier than I ever am with scratch-offs.