A Megalodon Fossil Lost for Nearly 30 Years Just Confirmed the Ancient Shark’s Terrifying Size

The most important megalodon fossil in existence spent 28 years as unidentified rubble in a museum storage room. When a paleontologist finally recognized what was in the box, it confirmed what scientists had long estimated but couldn’t fully prove. Megalodon was as large as advertised. Possibly larger.

Back in 1978, paleontologists pulled about 20 megalodon vertebrae out of the Gram Clay Pits in Denmark, all from the same animal. One measured 23 centimeters across (about 9 inches) and nothing like it had been found before or since. That single bone became the anchor for the species’ maximum size estimate: an animal potentially stretching 24.3 meters, close to 80 feet, or two city buses laid end to end.

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In 1989, the specimen broke during a move between storage facilities and was assumed lost. It stayed that way until 2017, when Bent Erik Kramer Lindow, a vertebrate paleontologist at the Natural History Museum of Denmark, opened a box of what appeared to be rubble and recognized what he was looking at. The box ultimately contained two partially preserved vertebrae, at least 185 smaller fragments, and several rock casts.

A new study published in Palaeontologia Electronica analyzed the rediscovered fragments and confirmed them. The vertebra’s diameter still holds at 23 centimeters, lending fresh support to the 24.3-meter length estimate. “In science, reproducibility of data is critical, so when I confirmed that measurement, I literally exclaimed, ‘Yes!’” Lead author Kenshu Shimada, a paleobiology professor at DePaul University, told ScienceAlert.

Finding the Lost Megalodon Fossil Came With an Unexpected Bonus

Figuring out how big megalodon was has always been an educated guess. Sharks have cartilaginous skeletons, so they don’t leave much behind—mostly teeth, occasionally a vertebra. Everything else is inference, built by comparing what little survives against modern species and scaling up. The Gram vertebra was the outermost data point in all of it, and for decades, the only version of it scientists had access to was a photograph.

The rediscovery came with an unexpected bonus. Sediment surrounding the vertebrae contained microscopic basking shark scales. Shimada’s team interpreted these as stomach contents. “I was surprised to discover many scales of a fossil basking shark under a microscope,” Shimada told ScienceAlert. If the interpretation holds, the largest megalodons were eating large sharks, a detail that puts the size estimate in practical terms.

Shimada used the find to make a broader point. “Museum collections are mightily important for science,” he told ScienceAlert, noting he’s certain other significant specimens are still waiting to be found. The size question is more than academic. Researchers have linked megalodon’s enormous caloric demands to its extinction as prey populations declined around 3.6 million years ago. An 80-foot predator is a lot of mouth to feed.