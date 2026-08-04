A Metal Show Was Paused After Someone Pooped in the Mosh Pit

You guys. For the love of god, please stop pooping your pants at concerts.

Last week, a Devilskin show at the University of Otago’s Union Hall in Dunedin, New Zealand, had to be paused mid-set after someone defecated in the mosh pit. According to the Otago Daily Times, a middle-aged man “shook a log” from his trouser leg onto the floor. The jumping crowd did the rest. “It’s on people’s feet. People are wearing skirts and shit is up their legs,” one witness recalled. Someone vomited. Then others did too. A woman was later spotted in the foyer, according to the same eyewitness, “with vomit in her hair, shit on her legs, and just crying, crying, crying.” Police were called, and no charges were filed.

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Devilskin, for their part, responded by putting a “Diaper of Doom” up for sale on their social pages. It was a joke. Sort of.

A New Zealand Metal Show Turned Into a Nightmare After a Mosh Pit Poop Incident

The diaper bit, unfortunately, is not. Back in June, Olivia Rodrigo told KISS FM UK what she’s been experiencing from the stage at her own shows. “I have been to certain concerts and certain festivals where people wear diapers so that they can be front row of the show,” she said. “That’s been an experience as a performer that I have smelled.” She added that she thinks about it “kind of often,” which is fair. That’s not something you experience from a stage and just move on from. Taylor Swift fans have reportedly done the same, with at least one admitting to diaper rash as a consequence of her dedication.

Noah Kahan has also found himself addressing the situation directly, after human waste was reportedly left at one of his shows. “If you have to poop at a show please dear god just go to the bathroom lmao,” he wrote on X. “I’ve pooped my pants as much as the next 29-year-old, but you guys gotta understand there’s a venue worker out there with a 1000 yard stare after dealing with that.”

What’s driving this is less mysterious than it sounds. Getting barricaded at a major show has become its own competitive sport — fans line up for hours, sometimes days, staking out positions they have no intention of surrendering for anything, including basic bodily functions. The front row isn’t just a good view anymore. It’s content. It’s proof. It’s the thing that gets 400,000 views on TikTok the next morning. Leaving for three minutes to use a bathroom means losing ground to someone who won’t, and apparently enough people have decided that’s a trade they’re not willing to make.

If you have to poop at a show please dear god just go to the bathroom lmao I’ve pooped my pants as much as the next 29 year old but you guys gotta understand there’s a venue worker out there with a 1000 yard stare after dealing with that — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) June 27, 2026

There’s a social contract during concerts that runs on a baseline of mutual consideration—you put up with the elbows and the spilled drinks and the tall guy in front of you, and everyone collectively has a good night. Diapers in the pit are what happens when that contract gets shredded in the name of a better camera angle. At some point, the show you’re trying to document isn’t something you’re actually experiencing.

You’re suffering through it, and nobody wins—least of all the woman crying in the foyer with someone else’s concert on her legs.