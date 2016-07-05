A Mexican Restaurant Allegedly Kicked Out Patrons for Supporting Trump

We as a nation have been privileged to watch some pretty damn spectacular happenings this election season, whether you’re talking about the human embodiment of a Shetland pony parading about a line of steaks that doesn’t actually exist, or one Texan’s unsettlingly lascivious relationship with canned soup, or just a broken man shoveling as much food into his tired, bland mouth as humanly possible.

And while the candidates’ baffling lack of knowledge surrounding things like boba tea have made many headlines, quite a few restaurants have momentarily worked their way into the vitriolic limelight, thanks to their owners’ political viewpoints. Just a few days ago, for example, Michael Symon went on record and said that he would never serve Trump at one of his restaurants.

But this week’s story of food-related election insanity brings a new twist to the saga. This time, a Mexican restaurant in Sugar Loaf, NY is facing a backlash after a patron claimed that she was kicked out of the eatery for doing nothing more than supporting Trump. Sixty-one-year-old Esther Levy is alleging that she and a fellow patron were ejected from the restaurant on Sunday simply because she was wearing a Trump button and a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Levy claims that she and retired local judge Alvin Goldstein took a seat at the Cancun Inn Restaurant, ordered two sangrias, and thought everything was cool. But then a man who said he was a co-owner of the Mexican restaurant allegedly ordered a server to ask the two Trump supporters to leave the premises.

“On the way out, the co-owner decided to yell at me and humiliate me,” Levy claims. “He said, ‘We don’t serve Trump supporters here. Get out of here and never come back.’”

Levy continued, “I was shocked. [The waitress] seemed very surprised by it all and was told to refuse us service. We just got up and started to leave.”

Goldstein also alleges that the restaurant was hostile to the couple and to Trump: “The man told me that Hillary was going to win,” he said. “I certainly won’t be back there. It was horrific what happened. I’m not used to being thrown out of restaurants.”

Cancun Inn, unsurprisingly, has a different story to tell. On their Facebook page, they say, “An employee of ours asked the patrons to leave because they were being rude to the staff and rowdy.” The posting further states that the restaurant is investigating the incident and that “we have never, and will never discriminate against anyone based on race, religion, gender, sexual preference or political beliefs.”

And here’s something that will surprise exactly no one: A rash of vitriolic Facebook comments followed the restaurant’s posting. Here’s a representative posting from one Anthony Suchy:

“We vote Trump because we have family that DIED for this Country! What did you do? Sneak in the Country and Steal from the American People?! That wall is Coming a NICE BIG WALL!”

MUNCHIES reached out to Cancun Inn Restaurant for comment, but their phone seems to be disconnected.

Ah, America. It seems we will all fight over just about anything this election season, including the right to indulge in a glass of sangria while championing your candidate of choice.