A Michelin-Starred Chef Is Serving Sorbet on a Flip-Flop

Few things are as unappealing as eating out of a shoe. Footwear and food are at opposite ends of the human body, and should probably remain so.

Yet, for every basic culinary rule, there seems to be an irreverent chef willing to break it. Such is the case of Peter Maria Schnurr, head chef at Falco, a two Michelin-starred restaurant on the 27th floor of the Westin Hotel in Leipzig, Germany.

OMG! German food magazine reports about this “dessert” of 2-star restaurant Falco in Leipzig. @WeWantPlates pic.twitter.com/cB8biGIIx9 — Elizabeth Auerbach (@ElizabethOnFood) May 20, 2016

Schnurr recently concocted a dessert which looks more at home in a shoe store than in a fine dining establishment. Schnurr’s creation consists of a chocolate-covered raspberry sorbet served on an Italian flip-flop, with a brownish powder doubling as sand.

The pedal dessert was spotted by Michelin-focused restaurant critic Elizabeth Auerbach in a German culinary magazine, with the caption, “OMG! German food magazine reports about this ‘dessert’ of 2-star restaurant Falco in Leipzig.” But as wacky as this creation sounds, it seems to be in keeping with its creator’s eccentric personality.

“Who’s Schnurr? [On] the 27th floor, just before the heaven, he is (almost) God,” Falco’s website proclaims. “His word is law, his language is the imagination. He is loud, direct and uninhibited. A chef with passion and discipline, but especially with strength. So are his creations. His scale is not the gastronomic mediocrity, but the dance between the worlds.”

In this case, those two worlds appear to be foot and food. The close-minded may wince, but they are simply depriving themselves of the works of a playful visionary. Or as Falco puts it, “There is no stopping this bundle of energy called Schnurr.” Once thing is for sure, if you are in to food and into feet, this dish will provide the rare chance to satisfy both of those hungers in a Michelin-starred setting.