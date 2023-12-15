A Mississippi Cop Who Shot an 11-Year-Old Boy Won’t Face Charges

A Mississippi police officer who shot an unarmed 11-year-old boy at home after he called 911 for help will not face any criminal charges.

Indianola police Sgt. Greg Capers shot Aderrien Murry on May 20, leaving the child with a collapsed lung, lacerated liver, and fractured ribs. Following the shooting, Capers was placed on unpaid leave while the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reviewed the case.

On Thursday, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office said a grand jury “found no criminal conduct on behalf of the officer involved” and that no further criminal action will be taken.

In a statement, Murry’s lawyer Carlos Moore said the shooting was not justified and that he “remains committed to pursuing justice on behalf of the Murry family.” The family has filed a federal lawsuit.

Capers’ lawyer Michael Carr told VICE News his client is “very relieved” about the findings. “It’s been difficult for Officer to remain silent and not openly discuss the footage or the case,” he said.

Carr said he could not elaborate on what happened leading up to the shooting but that the case is “a perfect example of why body cameras are so important for law enforcement.”

He said his client has faced a “difficult road” by not being able to work and being subjected to “calls of harassment and threats.” The city will have to decide whether or not to reinstate Capers.

According to a federal lawsuit filed on Murry’s behalf against Capers and Indianola police, Murry’s mother told her son to call police when she got an “unexpected visit from an irate father of one of her minor children” at around 4 a.m. on May 20.

The lawsuit alleges Capers had his gun drawn when he arrived on scene and told everyone to exit the house, but he “instantly shot” Murry when he was coming around the corner of a hallway.

In an interview with CNN after the shooting, Murry said he was haunted by the thought of being dead and “can see myself laying inside the coffin.”

“The injuries endured by all plaintiffs could have been avoided if defendants would have acquired the adequate training on how to provide proper assistance and care. However as a direct result of the defendants’ deliberate indifference, reckless disregard, and gross negligence, plaintiffs sustained injuries and damages,” the federal lawsuit alleges; it is seeking at least $5 million in damages.

Both Capers and Murry are Black. Murry’s mother, Nakala, previously said she believes the issue was more about police training than race.

Carr said that if Capers is reinstated he won’t require any additional training because “there’s no finding of any fault.”

He said “there’s no denying” Murry suffered a traumatic injury.

“I don’t want the fact that no criminal wrongdoing has been found to take away from the fact that this child was shot, and Officer Capers does extend his deepest sympathies for what this child has gone through,” he said.