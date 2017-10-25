A Mountain of Himalayan Spicy Lamb Noodles Will Keep You Warm This Winter

When chefs Harneet Baweja and Nirmal Save of London restaurants Madame D’s and Gunpowder embarked on a culinary trip through the Himalayas, they came back with an abundance of recipe ideas that gave London’s restaurant scene a jolt of modern Himalayan cuisine.

And while many of these recipes ended up on the menu of Madame D’s, they also were also cool enough to share this outtake: Spicy lamb noodles that could probably keep you warm on a Himalayan peak, though are probably just as well suited for your home kitchen.

Videos by VICE

RECIPE: Spicy Lamb Noodles

Ground lamb, chopped chilis, and Kashmiri chili oil are the stars here, bringing your run-of-the-mill egg noods to new heights, where the air is thin and the heat is real.