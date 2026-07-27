A Must Play Indie Platformer Is Leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 31

A new month is right around the corner, which means it is almost time for a new rotation of Xbox Game Pass titles to arrive. Unfortunately, it also means some games will be leaving the subscription service, as well.

Celeste Is Leaving Game Pass on July 31

Screenshot: Maddy Makes Games Inc.

Xbox Game Pass has a pretty strong lineup arriving in August, but subscribers are going to lose access to a handful of titles before the new games arrive. In the list of titles dropping off of the Xbox Game Pass library at the end of July, one of the most popular games is likely Celeste.

Videos by VICE

Celeste is a 2018 indie platformer that isn’t new, but is still incredibly popular and loved by fans. The game has Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam and it was an indie game of the year contender when it launched. The retro style and mechanics help the game stand up to the test of time and make it feel like a timeless classic.

For those who aren’t familiar with the title, some of its key features include:

A narrative-driven, single-player adventure like mom used to make, with a charming cast of characters and a touching story of self-discovery

A massive mountain teeming with 700+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges and devious secrets

Brutal B-side chapters to unlock, built for only the bravest mountaineers

IGF “Excellence in Audio” finalist, with over 2 hours of original music led by dazzling live piano and catchy synth beats

Pie

The controls are simple and accessible – simply jump, air-dash, and climb – but with layers of expressive depth to master, where every death is a lesson. Lightning-fast respawns keep you climbing as you uncover the mysteries of the mountain and brave its many perils.

Players who have never tackled Celeste and have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription should definitely fire it up and see if they can work through it before July 31 arrives. The game is only about 8 to 10 hours long, so it shouldn’t be too hard to finish it early this week.

All Titles LEaving Xbox Game Pass on July 31

Celeste isn’t the only title leaving Xbox Game Pass later this week. Players are also going to lose access to Crusader Kings 3, Rain World, and a handful of other titles.

Here is the full list of everything leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 31:

Back to the Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Celeste (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Crusader Kings 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord (Cloud, Console, and PC)

My Friendly Neighborhood (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rain World (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sniper Elite Resistance (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Whiskerwood (PC)

As usual, subscribers who don’t want to lose access to any of these titles may want to head to the store and check out the sale prices before they rotate all the way out of Xbox Game Pass and many of them return to their original retail prices.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Xbox Game Pass news and updates.