A Nearly Full Moon Is Crashing Two Meteor Showers This Week. Here’s How to Watch Anyway.

Two meteor showers are peaking on the same night this week, and the timing couldn’t be more annoying. Both the Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids hit maximum activity overnight Thursday, July 30, into Friday, July 31—one night after July’s full Buck Moon. The sky is going to be bright. Plan accordingly.

The American Meteor Society puts the moon at 98% full during both peaks, which means a significant chunk of the show will get swallowed by moonlight. The Southern Delta Aquariids are the bigger of the two, producing up to 25 meteors per hour under ideal dark skies — and these are not ideal dark skies. The shower’s meteors are faint and largely lack fireballs, which makes them especially vulnerable to a washed-out sky.

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The shower also comes with an odd asterisk: scientists still aren’t sure which comet the Southern Delta Aquariids actually come from. The long-suspected source is Comet 96P/Machholz, found by amateur astronomer Donald Machholz in 1986, but the American Meteor Society lists the parent as “96P/Machholz?”—question mark intact. Most meteor showers have a confirmed origin. This one doesn’t.

The Alpha Capricornids are the scrappier of the two showers, topping out around five meteors per hour. What they lack in volume they make up for in spectacle—this shower is known for producing slow, bright fireballs that have a solid shot at cutting through moonlit skies.

Two Meteor Showers Will Peak Overnight July 30, but Moonlight Could Ruin the View

Your best window is between midnight and dawn, when the radiant of the Southern Delta Aquariids—the point in the sky from which the meteors appear to stream, in the constellation Aquarius—sits highest in the southern sky. Put the moon at your back, or block it with a building or treeline, and look toward whatever darkness you can find. Naked eye only; telescopes and binoculars narrow your field of view and work against you. Observers in the southern U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean have an advantage since Aquarius climbs higher at lower latitudes.

August is the consolation prize, and it’s a good one. The Perseid meteor shower peaks overnight August 12-13 under a new moon—up to 100 meteors per hour, dark skies, no lunar interference. That same night, a total solar eclipse tracks across Greenland, Iceland, and northern Spain, with a partial eclipse visible from parts of Canada and the northeastern U.S. The moon will be completely out of the picture, in every sense.