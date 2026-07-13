A New AI-Music Tagging System Has Been Introduced, and It Actually Sounds Really Promising

AI-generated music is pretty common these days. So, for those who want to distinguish when AI songs pop up on their playlist, there’s a new system.

The proposed new system is dubbed “GenAI”. It’s backed by a collective of arts groups, such as the RIAA, SAG-AFTRA, The Grammys, and the Human Artistry Campaign. If implemented, it will help streaming services designate tracks that are AI-related.

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The system will use visual icons stamped alongside AI-generated tracks. Using metadata to determine whether AI was used, the system will flag it for a variety of specific reasons. Some things that could be flagged are “Lead vocal performance generated by AI” or “Key instrumental performance generated by AI.” It will also flag “entirely prompt-generated AI music.”

Additional groups behind ‘GenAI’ include the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM), WIN, IMPALA, and IFPI

In a new report on the system, Metal Injection noted that the Deezer music service reported in early 2026 that 44% of new music uploaded to its platform is AI-based. So, it would seem that this designation system is very needed.

“Fans want to know whether and how generative AI has been used in the music to which they listen,” said IFPI CEO Vikki Oakley and RIAA chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier in a joint statement. “Given how important human artistry and authenticity is to music lovers all over the world, these labels will provide an immediately understandable and easily scalable approach to transparency.

“We acknowledge the many ways AI is being used creatively,” the statement added, “so we expect to offer fans additional information as adoption of generative AI labeling grows and technology evolves.”

Apple Music has claimed that over one-third of the songs uploaded to its service are 100% AI-generated

Grammy’s CEO, Harvey Mason, Jr., issued a statement as well. “As AI continues to be integrated into the creative process, artists and fans alike deserve a clear way to communicate how and when it’s being used,” he said. “This initiative ensures that creativity, authorship, and artistic intent remain at the center of every song. Giving artists the ability to tell that story strengthens trust and supports a more sustainable future for music.”

Lastly, Ian Harrison, CEO of A2IM, also commented. “The independent community knows the magic of music lives in an authentic connection between artists and fans,” he said. “Technology will keep offering new ways to make and enjoy music, but that bond still runs on trust. As questions of integrity, authenticity, and provenance grow, that trust depends on people knowing what’s real. That’s why A2IM supports the whole industry coming together behind a clear, shared standard for labeling AI.”

At this time, the GenAI system does not identify whether or not generative AI was used in song lyrics, cover art, or other non-music factors.