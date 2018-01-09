A New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Previews a Kendrick and Vince Staples Collab

Last week it was announced that Kendrick Lamar would oversee the soundtrack for Marvel’s upcoming Black Panther movie. It’s a move that follows with the film’s continued celebration of black actors and artists, and was backed up with the release of a song from the movie, “All the Stars,” a collaboration between Kendrick and SZA.

Today, a new trailer for the film is out, and it features a snippet of a new song which features both Kendrick and Vince Staples – and the Black Panther hype is so (seemingly rightfully) great that it feels like a big deal. It’d be pretty cool if all of the songs on the soundtrack were just Kendrick collabs, kind of like another album. But with superheroes.

See the trailer below.

