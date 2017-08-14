A New Comp of 70s Underground Rock Dishes Tales of Dope Fiends and Bad Trips

By the mid-70s the hippie movement was looking pretty sick. The free love mantra was getting tired as flights of dead were returning from Vietnam, the Manson and Altamont murders had people freaked and harder drugs meant that Haight-Ashbury was now full of burnouts and petty criminals. The music scene was also getting darker, fuzzier and scuzzier.

Chicago-based archival label, The Numero Group, are set to release Acid Nightmares, a double LP of songs that reflect the creeping existential dread of the time and the darker undercurrent forming to psych and prog music around the world.

Videos by VICE

Named after a track from Portuguese hard rockers Xarhanga that starts with the call “Acid, not meth”, the album contains 18 tracks from bands with names like Sunn Cycle, Purple Sun, The Ritual, Mass Tempe, and the Kansas-based Bulbous Creation whose “Hooked” is a psych doom warning about the dangers of drug use and dependance.

Watch the album teaser below.

‘Acid Nightmares’ is available Sep 22 through Numero Group.