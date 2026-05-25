A New GTA 6 Feature Might Have Been Accidentally Leaked in GTA Online

A major GTA 6 feature might have been leaked in GTA Online. According to reports, players discovered a new car-theft feature in the game’s code that could be from Grand Theft Auto 6. If true, stealing cars in GTA 6 might be more difficult than ever.

GTA Online Might Have Accidentally Leaked a GTA 6 Feature

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is rumored to have a new car-theft feature, where players will need to get rid of the vehicle’s VIN number before they can keep it. The potential new feature was when a player encountered a glitch in GTA Online. After obtaining the Coquette D10, Reddit user Ok-Oil-8903 realized the car’s description mentioned VIN numbers, which isn’t a feature in GTA V or GTA Online.

Videos by VICE

“I claimed the Coquette D10 from the chop shop last week, and I noticed this when customizing it. When customizing it, I realized that the sunstrip description was very long, and reading it, you can see how it talks about the car’s VIN, which, as far as I know, plays no part in GTA V or Online.” What makes this particularly interesting is that there was a leaker back in 2022 who claimed that GTA 6 would introduce a similar “VIN feature”.

Here is what the car’s description reads:

“The Vehicle Identification Number is a unique code used to identify individual vehicles. This has already been removed from the vehicle.”

Screenshot: Reddit Ok-Oil-8903

Adding more fuel to the fire, players realized that the Coquette D10 is one of the only GTA Online cars featured in the GTA 6 trailer, meaning the vehicle is actually in the new Grand Theft Auto title. So does this mean Rockstar Games accidentally leaked a GTA 6 feature early through GTA Online? Well, at this point, it’s pure speculation. But it is odd that the car’s description mentions a feature not currently in GTA Online.

How the Rumored GTA 6 VIN Feature Would Work

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

With this rumored GTA Online leak, I thought it would be interesting to take a look back at what the GTA 6 leaks in 2022 claimed about the supposed feature. If any of it is accurate, then Grand Theft Auto 6 could have a much more complex car theft mechanic.

NPCs will reportedly give police detailed descriptions of Lucia and Jason after they commit a crime.

Police descriptions could include vehicle information about the car used during a theft.

A car’s color, license plate, and custom features may enter the police system, making your vehicle “hot.”

Players may need to remove a vehicle’s VIN number to take it off police radar.

Stolen cars you want to keep could also require VIN removal to stop them from being reported stolen.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

If any of this is true, that is a pretty big deal. In older GTA games, you just had to park a stolen car in your garage or register it at a mechanic to make it yours. However, these new rumors make it sound like players will need to take extra steps if they want to steal cars.

Of course, we should take this latest rumor with a grain of salt. It is intriguing that a new VIN mechanic is mentioned in GTA Online when the game doesn’t have that feature. But it could also just be a mistake or a glitch. Nothing actually confirms that this will be a GTA 6 feature.