A New Jay Electronica Verse Has Appeared… On a Track With Emeli Sandé

The narrative behind Jay Electronica has been recounted so many times it’s practically modern folklore. So lets get back to the basics: he’s emerged from the mountains or Atlantis or wherever it is he hangs out these days to jump on a track with Emeli Sandé. Yes, the same Emeli Sandé who your grandmother now loves after watching her perform at the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony.

Now, at this point it’s important to forget what you already know about Sandé – the awards, the 7x platinum album, the tracks of hers they play in the changing room at River Island. “Garden” is an affair that begs for a royal smoke-up. At its core, it’s a track about attraction, devotion, lust, love, and everything between. For his part in the track, Electronica comes through and parts with a scripture; one that flows with a collection of imagery that will have you metaphorically slamming your head on the table, forever pondering why his long-awaited debut album has been locked in the vault. Listen below.

Image of Jay Electronica via Flickr user David Salafia