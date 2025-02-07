A New Nintendo Patent Confirms ”Mouse Mode” for the Switch 2, so Please, Give Us ‘Kid Icarus: Uprising HD’

While the Nintendo Switch 2 teaser trailer showed Joy-Cons drifting across the table like they were part of the latest Fast and Furious film, we hadn’t gotten any solid evidence that they could be used like mice. Well, thanks to a new patent filed by Nintendo, there is more solid evidence that this feature actually exists. We saw the optical sensors. We didn’t know what they were for. But now, I need Kid Icarus: Uprising to come to Switch 2 with mouse support, please, and thank you.

Screenshot: YouTube/Nintendo of America

‘Mario Paint’ or ‘Kid Icarus’, It Doesn’t Matter, Just Use the Joy-con Mouse for Something Good, nintendo

The latest patent for this new Joy-Con technology was discovered on WIPO. It details what I can only describe as… well, Joy-Con mouse technology. It seems like the upcoming Switch 2 has more tricks up its sleeves than originally anticipated. Seeing as the IR sensor on the original Joy-Cons was used for around three games at best, I’m hoping this new technology is utilized in all the right ways. Imagine how good Mario Maker will feel as we place blocks with mouse-like precision. I also worry about how much these new Joy-Cons will cost if they’re not using Hall Effect sticks.

I’ve already dreamed about the idea of a new Mario Paint, but at this point, the possibilities seem endless. This means we could see the likes of Call of Duty make their way back onto Nintendo’s next console. Or, we could see 3DS gems like Kid Icarus: Uprising get another chance at life. And now that we know the optical sensor will be for an actual mouse mode, we could see some PC classics come this way, too. It’s wild to see how much Nintendo can continue to innovate, even all of these years later. And just how excited I’ll always be to get my hands on their newest products.

Let’s hope third-party publishers use this technology in the proper ways. I’d love to see some FPS games on the Switch 2 that utilize this mouse mode to its greatest potential. Maybe this is what we need to finally get Titanfall 3 to exist.