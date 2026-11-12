A New PlayStation Portal Is Coming in December, but There’s One Big Problem

Playstation is releasing an updated version of its Playstation Portal, a handheld console that was first launched in 2023. This updated version, set to release December 10, already offers significant improvements over its predecessor – but with one serious catch, at least for some international players.

The new PlayStation Portal will only release in Japan – for now

As disappointing as it may be for players outside Japan, the updated PlayStation Portal will be released only in Japan, at least for now. But it still paints an encouraging picture for fans worldwide. For one thing, it looks like it will address many of the issues gamers had with the original PS Portal, suggesting PlayStation is making changes based on community feedback.

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The first Portal was essentially a tool that let gamers play their PlayStation games without sitting in front of the console. However, unlike the Nintendo Switch or the Steam Deck, which don’t require any other equipment, players still needed a PS5 to use the PlayStation Portal. Not only that, but the PlayStation actually needed to be on while the Portal was in use, or gamers needed an active PlayStation Plus account to take advantage of Cloud streaming.

The PlayStation Portal also lacked internal storage, so there was no way to download games directly to the console, and no way to play via the Portal without WiFi. That said, the original Portal still had positives.

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In addition to holding their Playstation library in the palms of their hands, freeing up a TV, gamers may also have been drawn to the price point. At the time of launch, it was $199.99, which made it more affordable than its competitors. It also boasted an 8-inch LCD screen featuring 1080p resolution for image clarity, and DualSense controllers, meaning the same interactive vibrations players enjoyed with their main console were transferred to the Portal.

The upcoming Portal model addresses much of what players may have missed in the original, including actually having internal storage. On top of that, the new Portal includes a free one-month PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. And, perhaps most interestingly, this December 2026 model won’t require gamers to already own a PlayStation 5. It will also still be relatively budget-friendly, coming in at roughly $253 USD, or 40,000 yen.

While it may be a little disappointing to hear that the new PlayStation Portal will only be released in Japan, Sony did mention the internal storage component was included with “future functionality” in mind. It’s not clear whether that means the updated Portal will receive a wider release, or if Sony is teasing upcoming hardware like the PlayStation 6.

It’s definitely something to keep an eye on.