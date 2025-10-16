A New Pokémon Legends Z-A Feature Has Broken Shiny Pokémon Forever

Pokémon Legends Z-A players have discovered a surprising feature that makes it impossible to miss Shiny Pokémon. The new mechanic completely overhauls the rare Pokémon system and makes PLZA the best game for hunting Shinies.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Makes Shiny Pokémon Unmissable

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

When Pokémon Legends Z-A leaks began to surface online, many players were worried that the Shiny Pokémon mechanic was ruined. That’s because it was revealed that auto-save couldn’t be turned off in PLZA.

Videos by VICE

Now, however, it turns out that fans had nothing to be panicked about after all. According to multiple players, Shiny Pokémon no longer despawn in Pokémon Legends Z-A and are now impossible to miss.

Yes, you read that right. This means that once a Shiny Pokémon has spawned into your map, it’s now permanently in your game.

This is a big deal for multiple reasons. In all previous Pokémon titles, you could accidentally miss a Shiny Pokémon by running past it. If you traveled too far away, the rare Pokémon would despawn from the map, and you would lose it forever. This is a big reason fans were upset that Game Freak removed the Shiny sound effect in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Reports of the new Pokémon Legends Z-A Shiny Pokémon feature first started to surface on the LegendsZA subreddit hours after the game launched.

“I found a Shiny Magikarp and then changed my game to nighttime to make it disappear and back to daytime and it was still there. I even fast traveled away and had my character knocked out.”

Multiple players have since replied to the post and verified this. This also means the new auto-save feature in Pokémon Legends Z-A actually helps you get more Shiny Pokémon.

Are Shiny Pokémon Glitched in Pokémon Legends Z-A?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

When I say Shiny Pokémon are now permanent in Pokémon Legends Z-A, I mean permanent. One player has even reported finding a Shiny Pokémon at the start of the game but missing it due to a cutscene. He then returned to the location hours later, and it was still there.

So yeah, once a Shiny Pokémon has spawned into your game, it appears to never go away until you catch it.

“I heard a Shiny noise when playing earlier, but couldn’t find the Pokémon before a cutscene triggered and moved me to another location. I’ll try to test this. UPDATE: 12 hours later, it worked! Shiny Hawlucha posted to my profile.”

The “it’s almost too good to be true” feature had some players questioning whether this was a glitch instead. Some fans even worried that Game Freak could patch it out at a later date.

Why This Feature Is a Game-Changer for Shiny Hunters

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Whether it’s intentional or not, this new feature cements Pokémon Legends Z-A as the best Shiny hunting game. By preventing Shiny Pokémon from despawning, Game Freak has removed one of the most frustrating elements of finding and catching the rare Pokémon variants.

With most players now transferring their Shiny Pokémon to Pokémon Home, this mechanic is a game-changer. Although it should be pointed out that Shinies are still incredibly rare. The difference is that Pokémon Legends Z-A no longer punishes you if you get lucky enough to spawn one in.