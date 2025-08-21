A New Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Evolution Was Accidentally Leaked

The Chinese Pokémon Company account leaked the new Mega Victreebel evolution from Pokémon Legends Z-A early online. The accidental leak happened a day before the new PLZA Pokémon forme was supposed to be unveiled in a trailer.

Mega Victreebel Leaked Early Before PLZA Trailer

Screenshot: X @Pokemon

Over the last week, the Pokémon Company has been teasing a new trailer with a series of creepy images. The photos were first posted on August 19 and showed a dark room filled with purple paint splatters. Seriously, the photos were giving legit Resident Evil vibes. However, the surprise behind the photos was ruined when The Pokémon Company accidentally leaked what Mega Evolution was going to be revealed during the August 21 trailer.

Videos by VICE

“There have been rumors about a mysteriously sweet scent coming from a certain building. Check out this found footage exploring the building’s darkened halls, parts of which seem to have been melted. What truths about Mega Victreebel and its Trainer will spill out by the end?” Oops! The description was quickly taken down; however, that didn’t stop Pokémon fans from taking screenshots of the YouTube page’s description.

YouTube: Pokémon Asia EN

So yeah, it appears the new Mega Evolution being revealed today will be for Mega Victreebel. This information won’t be too surprising to hardcore Poké fans, as the Pokémon forme was actually leaked over a year ago. Although this is the first time we are getting our first confirmation and look at the Gen 1 Grass-type’s new design in Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Mega Victreebel revealed, and it’s nightmare fuel

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Following the leak, Game Freak finally released the trailer officially revealing Mega Victreebel. And well, can I just say this new Pokémon forme is absolute nightmare fuel? The thing has actual human lips, and spews out purple toxic waste all over its victims. Not to mention its bouncing animations make my skin crawl.

You can check out the full reveal in this trailer below:

Play video

All New Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

With Mega Victreebel seemingly proving the PLZA leaks were real all along, we now have a pretty good idea of what other new Mega’s are in the game. In fact, rumors claim there are 26 of them. For your convenience, here is a full list of all new Mega Evolutions coming to Pokémon Legends Z-A:

Region Pokémon Kanto Mega Clefable Kanto Mega Starmie Kanto Mega Victreebell Kanto Mega Dragonite Johto Mega Meganium Johto Mega Feraligatr Johto Mega Skarmory Sinnoh Mega Froslass Unova Mega Emboar Unova Mega Scolipede Unova Mega Excadrill Unova Mega Eelektross Unova Mega Scrafty Unova Mega Chandelure Kalos Mega Chesnaught Kalos Mega Delphox Kalos Mega Greninja Kalos Mega Pyroar Kalos Mega Malamar Kalos Mega Barbaracle Kalos Mega Dragalge Kalos Mega Hawlucha Kalos Mega Eternal Flower Floette Kalos Mega Zygarde Alola Mega Drampa Galar Mega Falinks

Circling back to Mega Victreebel, you can see the Pokémon’s final design by watching the new Pokémon Legends Z-A trailer here. The video is set to go live on August 21, 2025, at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET.