Rainbow Six: Vegas fans may be getting an early holiday gift, according to a report from Insider Gaming. It looks like Ubisoft may be working on another Rainbow Six: Vegas game, though details are still scarce on what players can expect from this potential entry in the series.

The franchise first launched back in 1998 with Rainbow Six, based on a novel of the same name by spy fiction author Tom Clancy. Including the Vegas games, the series has eight mainline titles and focuses on an elite group of operatives known as Rainbow, or Team Rainbow. The team is made up of operatives from around the world, all focused on combating terrorism. Because secrecy is crucial to the mission, the group’s leader is known only as “Rainbow Six”.

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Initially, gameplay focused on completing a variety of missions, but starting with Rainbow Six: Lockdown in 2005, the series moved toward cinematic plotlines with linear progression. During this era, the first Rainbow Six: Vegas game was released in 2006.

Ubisoft Is Reportedly Bringing Back a Beloved ‘Rainbow Six’ Series After Nearly 20 Years

Although the main Rainbow Six franchise has seen some recent entries, including Rainbow Six Extraction in 2022 and Rainbow Six Mobile released this year for iOS and Android, Rainbow Six: Vegas hasn’t seen a new game since 2008. First introduced in 2006 with Rainbow Six: Vegas, the series focuses on a different team than the previous Rainbow Six games, including leader Logan Keller, recon and electronics expert Jung Park, and demolitions specialist Michael Walter.

According to the Insider Gaming report, the new Rainbow Six: Vegas is currently being developed under the codename “Spades” and is part of a slate of new projects, with two other unannounced games potentially being in the works. Further info on the potential Vegas game is still under wraps, so it isn’t clear yet whether it is meant to be a remake of a previous offering or if it could be Rainbow Six: Vegas 3.

Still, even without official confirmation from Ubisoft, the studio clearly has exciting plans for the end of 2026 and beyond. Rayman Legends Retold, a remake of the 2013 Rayman Legends, will drop in a few weeks on December 3. Following the release of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced earlier this year, Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe is coming up, with an official update on the way next year.