A New Sunflower Species Was Just Discovered—and Might Already Be Going Extinct

In a time when AI is rewriting reality and billionaires are building space yachts, it’s easy to forget that we’re still finding brand-new life on this planet. But earlier this year, scientists announced the discovery of an entirely new plant species—one so unique it needed its own genus.

Nicknamed the “woolly devil,” this pale, fuzzy little weirdo doesn’t look like the bold, yellow sunflowers gracing tote bags and Tinder bios. Instead, it’s small, cryptic, and barely distinguishable from the limestone rubble of Big Bend National Park in Texas, where it was discovered.

New Sunflower Species Discovered in Texas

“When we found it, we didn’t realize it was something new,” said park volunteer Deb Manley, who spotted the flower with a colleague. “I just figured it was another small annual that was going to be difficult to look up.” Turns out, it was hard to look up because no one had catalogued it before.

The woolly devil, formally named Ovicula biradiata, is now part of the sprawling Asteraceae family—home to more than 30,000 flowering species, including the classic sunflower. Like its flashier cousins, it has ray and disc flowers, though these are few and subtle: white petals with maroon stripes, flanked by tiny, unremarkable center blooms.

“It was so unique that it actually needed to have its own genus, and that’s a very rare thing,” said Isaac Lichter Marck, an evolutionary biologist at the California Academy of Sciences. And it’s definitely woolly. “In order to extract DNA from the plant, we actually had to give the leaves a little shave,” he said. The fuzz helps repel herbivores and protects against UV rays and desert dryness—no small feat in a region facing severe drought.

Even Manley, the woman who discovered it, can’t find the woolly devil right now. It only blooms after rain, and rain hasn’t shown up lately. “It’s frustrating,” she said. “There is not much going on in the park right now, botanically—the main event right now is there’s a lot of plants dying.”

Lichter Marck echoes the concern. “We may have documented this plant as it’s on its way out, and we’re lucky to do so,” he said. “It’s almost an urgent type of science. We need to document these things before they go extinct.”