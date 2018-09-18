A ‘Non-Whitewashed’ Reboot of ‘The Last Airbender’ Is Coming to Netflix

Flameo, hotman! One of the greatest animated series of all time is finally getting a live-action adaptation that won’t whitewash all of it’s characters. On Tuesday, Netflix announced a “reimagined, live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender” to be helmed by the show’s original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. This comes right on the tail of the release of The Dragon Prince, from Last Airbender head writer Aaron Ehasz.

AND I can confirm that the original creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, will be back to take on the live action. THIS IS WHAT WE’VE BEEN TRAINING FOR ALL THESE YEARS. https://t.co/Pi5M1TDTZc — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 18, 2018

So far all we have is a short announcement and some beautiful concept art by John Staub, but we can at least be sure that the new Netflix series won’t be a repeat of the 2010 Last Airbender live-action debacle—the film, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, that whitewashed its original predominantly Asian characters.

In a public statement, DiMartino and Konietzko shared their commitment to making sure the cast is as diverse as its source:

“We’re thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’ We can’t wait to realize Aang’s world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build upon everyone’s great work on the original animated series and go even deeper into the characters, story, action, and world-building. Netflix is wholly dedicated to manifesting our vision for this retelling, and we’re incredibly grateful to be partnering with them.”



It may be a while before additional details emerge, but until then, we’ll be watching the original series repeatedly. Yip-yip.

