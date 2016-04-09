A North Carolina Bakery Is Making These Blunt Doughnuts for Snoop Dogg

What gets a world-famous rapper excited? Especially someone like Snoop Dogg, who has presumably seen it all—what stokes the fire in his heart and makes him want to get out of bed in the morning?

If you guessed a doughnut shaped like a blunt, you would be correct.

Snoop performed in Wilmington, North Carolina at the 69th annual North Carolina Azalea Festival last night, and a local doughnut shop, Wake N Bake in Carolina Beach, decided to welcome the rap (and weed) legend with a doughnut in the shape of a big ol’ fat blunt—complete with a brown tobacco-leaf body and a red tip to resemble glowing embers.

Wake N Bake posted the blunt doughnut to its Facebook page, and lo and behold: The post made it all the way to Snoop, who wrote on Twitter, “where can i get this ??”

Good question! Wake N Bake will be supplying the Azalea Festival with doughnuts for the musicians slated to perform, but unfortunately for everyone else, the special doughnuts aren’t available to the public. Only Snoop will know their chronic-themed delights.

“It seemed fitting to create something that fit his personality,” a representative for Wake N Bake told MUNCHIES. “Thus our Snoop Dogg–themed doughnut was born! We are sending a few over to the venue for his munching pleasure.”

Wake N Bake, as evidenced by their name, know their way around the munchies. Their menu is a stoner’s dream: They’ve got a “PB Get Bizzy” doughnut with chocolate glaze, peanut butter cups, peanut butter drizzle, and vanilla peanut butter filling; a Purple Rain doughnut with lavender sprinkles and white chocolate; and a Slim Shady with chocolate chips and mini M&Ms, to name just a few.

But not everyone is feeling the high from their creation. The weed doughnut caused some backlash on local news station WECT News’ Facebook page, where one outraged mom wrote, “I don’t find this cute. Or funny. Or creative. Pot is illegal in NC. I try to instill in my middle schooler that drugs are NOT cool, and you come up with this and think it is fine. And funny on top of it. And btw, I never thought of the name as being associated with getting ‘baked,’ as in high….its [sic] a bakery for crying out loud. Now, let me figure out how to make this uncool to my kid.” Sounds like that won’t be a problem, lady.

Elsewhere on WECT News’ Facebook page, they ask, “What Will Police do IF Snoop Dogg lights up a joint at his Azalea Festival concert tomorrow?” (Spoiler alert: nothing.)

Wake N Bake has supplied doughnuts to Azalea in the past; this year, it is also making banjo-shaped doughnuts for the Avett Brothers—which, compared to Snoop’s, seem a little vanilla.

If you’re so jealous of Snoop that you’d make a pilgrimage to Oregon for your own taste of a blunty baked good, Voodoo Doughnut in Portland, Oregon makes a Maple Blazer doughnut in the shape of a blunt. Puff, puff, pass.