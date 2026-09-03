A North Carolina mobile petting zoo unknowingly offered patrons the chance to snuggle up with rabies, as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says at least three baby goats at Farm Adventures, a mobile petting zoo based in Iredell County, tested positive. A fourth goat was also suspected of being infected.

All four were euthanized, and the zoo’s remaining animals have been quarantined and are being monitored.

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The rapid goats had appeared at public and private events across North Carolina for about a month, between July 28 and August 27. The events included children’s parties, back-to-school events, and a visit to an assisted living facility. The state is asking anyone who handled or fed the goats during that stretch to contact the local health department to determine whether they need preventive treatment.

Rabid Baby Goats May Have Exposed Petting Zoo Visitors Across North Carolina

How the goats contracted rabies is up for debate, but it’s likely that it was a skunk that got into the goats at Penn in late July. The skunk didn’t seem to bite or spray any of the animals, but so far it’s the only likely culprit anyone has witnessed. Weeks later, the goats became sick. Unfortunately, the goats were too young to have received the rabies vaccinations yet. The owner said the goats would usually have started vaccinations a little later. The zoo has since given its other animals and employees booster shots.

Human exposure is of particular concern in this case, since baby goats seem specifically designed by nature to be picked up and cuddled. One four-year-old boy who fed the goats at an August 15 event has begun post-exposure treatment after his mom heard about the outbreak.

Anyone who interacted with the goats should seek medical attention immediately, as rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, but treatment is highly effective if started before symptoms arise. Health officials were still determining just how many people may have been exposed.