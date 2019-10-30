A Pakistani Minister Just Threatened to Bomb any Country That Sides With India over the Kashmir Issue

A Pakistani minister is receiving backlash after saying that any country that backs India in the Kashmir issue will be attacked with a missile, NDTV reports.

On Tuesday, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur said, “If tensions with India rise on Kashmir, Pakistan will be compelled to go to war. Those countries backing India and not Pakistan (over Kashmir) will be considered our enemy and a missile will be fired at India and those nations supporting it.”

Pakistan has criticised India for revoking Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir is one of the world’s most militarized regions. It is claimed by both Pakistan and India after the partition in 1947. With three countries (including China) fighting for territory in the area, tensions have been growing throughout the years.

At a UN General Assembly in September, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan suggested that Pakistan may be pushed into war over the Kashmir issue. “If a conventional war starts between the two countries anything could happen. A country seven times smaller than its neighbour what will it do — either surrender or fight for its freedom,” NDTV reported him saying. “It’s not a threat but worry about where are we heading. If this goes wrong you hope for the best but prepare for the worst,” he added.

According to India Today, the statement by Gandapur comes as European members of Parliament are visiting Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation. While his words have gone viral, they have also been heavily criticised and deemed irresponsible.

India has insisted that its decision with Article 370, and generally with Kashmir related issues, are internal. This is supported by multiple countries, including in the Arab region. However, Pakistan is pushing to bring international attention to the matter.

