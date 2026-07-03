A Parasite Outbreak Is Causing Explosive Diarrhea Across the U.S., and the Source Is Still Unknown

The United States is currently in the midst of an explosive diarrhea outbreak caused by a parasite, and so far, health officials have no idea how or why it’s spreading, according to Today.

“Explosive diarrhea” is one of the most evocative terms in the English language. You know exactly what it is; you know what it looks like, but most importantly, you know what it feels like. Because you’ve likely had it before, and yet it’s difficult to imagine anything other than something much more dramatic than it actually is. Mushroom clouds of liquid feces spraying out of us. The Bart Simpson shaking beer can April Fools prank, but with a decidedly less appetizing substance.

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And all on the eve of the Fourth of July, the most explosive day on the American holiday calendar.

Health Officials Are Investigating a Parasite Outbreak Causing Explosive Diarrhea in 17 States

According to the CDC, at least 145 people across 17 states became sick with cyclosporiasis between May 1 and June 16 after eating food in the United States. More than 20 have been hospitalized, with no deaths reported. That may not sound like much, but CDC officials stress that those numbers are most definitely an undercount.

At the moment, New York has the highest number of reported cases, with Illinois and Texas following closely behind. Michigan is currently investigating a “sudden and large” increase in cyclosporiasis cases, with more than 170 cases reported in southeast Michigan since June 22, up from the 150 reported just days before. That’s a mighty big increase over the around 50 cases Michigan usually gets in total every year.

Normally, U.S. cases are associated with international travel or traced back to contaminated produce such as cilantro, basil, raspberries, snow peas, or bagged salads, all of which are grown in tainted soil and were not properly washed before consumption.

This time around, investigators say that nearly all patients had been in the United States before getting sick, meaning the contamination must’ve come from somewhere in the domestic food supply. The FDA is working in tandem with the CDC to trace its origins, but thus far not a single food item or nationwide source has been identified. Since several clusters of explosive diarrhea are occurring across the country, this suggests that multiple contaminated products or suppliers could be involved.

For now, wash produce thoroughly, and don’t forget to wash your hands before preparing a meal and eating it lest you become just another American stricken with the violent summer squirts of 2026.