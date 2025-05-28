A Perfect Circle Working on New Music, Guitarist Billy Howerdel is Writing ‘Sinister’

It’s been seven years since A Perfect Circle released their long-long-long awaited fourth album, Eat The Elephant, but it sounds like fans may not have to wait as long for the band’s next record.

During a recent conversation with Revolver, A Perfect Circle guitarist Billy Howerdel revealed that he’s been writing music, and some of it is “fucking sinister.”

“As I’m writing, sometimes I find myself [thinking], Wow, I really like this, but man, this is fucking sinister.” Howerdel said. “I’m in a not-sleeping-much and self-discovery mode. When I’m writing music, I’ve been full night-terror, waking up — like, can’t let your mind rest thing.”

A Perfect Circle frontman Maynard James Keenan added, “I’m always writing. I’m writing with everyone… And if I can get the other guys [Tool] to dig in, there’s always that. I’m sure that Billy’s got a folder of fun stuff for me to dig through. It’s all about timing.”

Originally formed in 1999, A Perfect Circle is a rock supergroup consisting of members from bands like Tool and The Smashing Pumpkins. They released their first album, Mer de Noms, in 2000, followed by two more projects: Thirteenth Step in 2003 and Emotive in 2004. After going quiet for a few years, the band became active again in the 2010s but — as previously noted — did not drop their fourth album, Eat the Elephant, until 2018.

The band’s current lineup consists of Keenan on lead vocals, Howerdel on lead guitar and other instruments, Josh Freese on drums, James Iha on rhythm guitar and keyboards, and

Matt McJunkins on bass. Both Howerdel and McJunkins do backing vocals as well.

In addition to his comments about the band’s new music, Howerdel also discussed A Perfect Circle’s lineup changes throughout the years, including when original bassist Paz Lenchantin exited in 2002.

“It was such a high, and then it just sort of fell apart,” Howerdel recalled of Lenchantin leaving the band. “She kind of musically broke up with me that day. I think she wanted to contribute more in the writing, which maybe I was holding close to my chest still.” Notably, Lenchantin did briefly return to perform strings and piano on Emotive.

While new music from A Perfect Circle is likely still pretty far out on the horizon, the band has been touring this spring, and they are about to wrap it up. See the remaining shows below.

05/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

05/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

05/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

06/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/03 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

06/06 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

06/07 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre