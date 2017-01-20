UberEats Driver Shoots Up Restaurant in Argument Over Pizza-Warming Bags

Usually when we write about pizza delivery drivers, they are at the receiving end of police brutality, machetes attacks, and blow jobs.

And while we frequently pay our respects to these brave men and women, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t a few bad apples out there delivering pizzas. Or, occasionally, fucking up before they even get to deliver the goods.

That appears to be the case of an as-of-yet unnamed UberEats driver tasked with picking up a pizza at Crusty’s Pizza in Tampa, Florida. The driver, who was described as “visibly under the influence of something” in local news reports, allegedly showed up at Crusty’s without the proper bags to keep the pizzas warm (rookie move) during his delivery.

When Crusty’s owner Tony Abdallah told the UberEats driver that he would have to get another driver—one equipped with the proper heating bags—the man flew into an uncontrollable rage. That’s when he pulled out a BB gun and began shooting indiscriminately in the restaurant, almost hitting Abdallah’s 18-year-old daughter who was doing pizza prep in the kitchen, according to TampaBay.com.

Why this delivery driver would have a BB gun on his person but not a heating bag may be the biggest mystery of all here, but the brazen shooter fled after firing off a few more into the storefront as well as that of the adjoining Korean restaurant, for good measure.

The driver in question hasn’t been arrested or named yet, though it wasn’t exactly hard for Uber to track him down while police began their investigation.

In an email, Uber spokesperson Jodi Kawada Page told MUNCHIES that the incident did in fact take place and that they were working with local law enforcement in the ensuing investigation. “I can confirm that the individual’s access to UberEATS has been removed pending the investigation and that we’re in contact with law enforcement to support their review.”

We just hope that pizza got delivered—and not cold.