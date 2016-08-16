A Pole Vaulter’s Penis Ended His Olympic Dream

Japanese pole vaulter Hiroki Ogita lost his chance to compete for the gold at the Rio Olympics last Saturday after his dick caught on the edge of the pole and sent both it and his dreams crashing down.

In real time, the whole scenario looked normal enough. Ogita goes up for the 5.45m leap, clips the bar, and dejectedly hits the crash mat. But played back in slow motion, the jump tells a much more tragic tale.

In the video above, Ogita looks like he’s just about to clear the jump. His knees lightly scrape the pole, but it stays in place—with a little luck he’d be able to land comfortably and continue down the road toward Olympic stardom. Unfortunately, his manhood had other plans.

The pole somehow catches on the tip of his penis, which juts out from his pink lycra outfit, like Freddy Kruger busting through a bedroom wall, and everything is ruined in an instant.

It’s a cruel and tragic twist of fate, but Ogita will have plenty of time to find tighter-fitting shorts before the next Summer Olympics, and he should thank the universe that the incident didn’t land him in the hospital like Dennis Rodman.

