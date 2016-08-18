A Polish Photographer’s Dark, Dreamlike Series Shows Her Daughter as She Grows Up

This story appeared in the August issue of VICE magazine. Click HERE to subscribe.

Though Polish photographer Magdalena Switek only began shooting in 2009, she has already become known for her distinctive style, a brooding, dreamlike mixture of street and documentary photography, all black-and-white. She often intermingles among these photos images of her daughter, showing her as she grows up, as Switek describes it, “her body balancing on the borderline between innocence and guilt, between unawareness and awareness.”