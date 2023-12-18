A Political Candidate Beheaded a Satanic Temple Statue. Now He Faces Charges.

A former Mississippi political candidate is facing criminal charges after a bedazzled statue of Baphomet, a figure associated with the Satanic Temple, was discovered decapitated at the Iowa State Capitol.

Michael Cassidy, 35, a former U.S. Navy pilot, told Fox News that he saw the controversy surrounding the display, which was heavily criticized by Republican politicians like Ron DeSantis, and drove to the Iowa Capitol to see it for himself. He said it hit a “nerve” and went on to destroy it.

“How precisely did you decapitate Satan?” Fox News host Jesse Watters asked Cassidy.

“Tore it off. Pulled it apart. Put him in a garbage bag,” Cassidy said.

This is the first time in history Iowa’s Satanic Temple chapter has been allowed to put up a display at Iowa’s state capitol alongside holiday displays from other religious groups. Members said they were “disheartened” after driving hours to observe the Baphomet statue which was displayed alongside electric candles, roses, and a installation of their seven core tenets only to see the deity beheaded and smashed on the ground.

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

The Baphomet figure has a long history going back to the 1300s, but in modern times has been associated with Satanism as the Satanic Temple adopted it as a symbol during their formation.

In the days following the destruction, the Satanic Temple of Iowa was able to raise thousands in donations, and say that they’ll continue to advocate for “religious pluralism and freedom of speech.”

“We were thrilled to be part of the Iowa State Capitol’s Holiday display for the first time this year. Despite experiencing the destruction and beheading of our display…we carry with us a sense of accomplishment,” the group shared on Facebook.

“May the spirit of compassion, wisdom, and justice prevail. Hail Satan!”

Lucien Greaves, leader of the Satanic Temple, called the incident “cowardice.”

“It was a real act of cowardice, cowardice dressed up as heroism,” he told CNN.

Cassidy was arrested and faces vandalism charges, which could carry a one-year prison sentence and a $2,560 fine. He has since been released, and raised $40,000 in legal fees following praise from Republican politicians and far-right pundits across the country.

According to an archived version of his campaign website, Cassidy pushed for a 10-year prison sentence for anyone who destroys a statue in his own state.