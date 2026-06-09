A Potent Super New Moon Is Coming, and These 4 Zodiac Signs Should Brace for Impact

This Saturday, June 14, at 10:54 PM EDT, we will be experiencing a super new moon, which will bring powerful shifts, inspiring energy, and abundant opportunities. Here’s what you should know about the upcoming new moon.

What Is a Super New Moon?

A super new moon occurs when a new moon is near its closest point to Earth on its orbit. Astrologers believe this increases the energy and impact of the particular new moon.

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“Energetically, super new moons are more potent,” says Catherine Gerdes, astrologer, journalist, and author of Astrology & Shadow Work: Self-Discovery With Your Celestial Compass. “This is like emphasizing the existing message of the lunation with an exclamation point.”

How Will June’s Super New Moon Impact You?

June’s super new moon is expected to bring positive shifts and transformations.

“Uranus is still at the start of its years-long transit through Gemini, and this new moon is influenced by this powerful energy of change,” says Gerdes. “Uranus does well in this sign of communication.”

“This new moon in Gemini encourages opening to new perspectives, initiating communication and sharing information,” she continues. “It also falls on the heels of the Jupiter and Venus conjunction in Cancer, which nudged us towards greater emotional nurturance around home and security.”

Because of this, we all might experience a “fresh start” of sorts. If you’re craving a clean slate, use this super new moon to rebuild yourself and your ideal life.

“This is likely to involve communication and connection, but it could be motivated [by] our desire for a greater sense of stability and security,” Gerdes says. “The Gemini-ruled part of our charts will provide clues around where this shows up for us.”

Signs Most Impacted by June’s Super New Moon

While all the signs are likely to experience this abundant power of the super new moon, the following signs should brace for (positive) impact.

Gemini

Because the super new moon will occur in their sign, Geminis can expect the most changes out of any other sign.

“This impacts their sense of self-worth and self-reinvention,” says Gerdes. “They are likely to feel inspired to start a new chapter, and they could change something around their appearance with this lunation.”

Pisces

Pisces can expect a heightened intuition, as well as personal/home life changes, during this time.

“Pisces are likely to make a move related to home and security around this new moon,” Gerdes reveals. “They should pay attention to their inner wisdom around what (and who) feels like home for them.”

Sagittarius

Sagittarius might notice some exciting changes in their closest relationships.

“For Sagittarius, a big shift could take place in their partnerships—if this hasn’t already happened,” says Gerdes. “Romantically or professionally, they could be taking a new step forward in an existing dynamic.”

Taurus

Taurus can expect more attention and inspiration during this super new moon.

“For Taurus, this involves a new chapter around their self-expression,” says Gerdes. “They could feel encouraged to express their values, engage more with friends, or accept a new revenue stream.”