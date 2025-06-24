A Powerful New Moon Is Coming. Here’s How It Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign.

This week, on June 25, there will be a new moon in the astrological sign of Cancer. A new moon occurs at the beginning of the lunar cycle, when the Moon finds itself situated between the Earth and the Sun.

During this phase, we can’t see the moon’s illuminated side from Earth. But, while it might look like there’s no moon in the sky at all, it’s still there—it’s just dark from our POV.

A new moon is a great time to set intentions for the cycle ahead or call in any desires you’d like to manifest. Here’s everything you should know about this month’s new moon, according to astrologers.

When Is the Next New Moon?

The next new moon will occur on Wednesday, June 25, at 5:31 a.m. EDT. This will take place in the astrological sign of Cancer, a highly sensitive sign. It will also form a conjunction with Jupiter, the planet of expansion and luck.

According to astrologers at Nebula, a spiritual guidance platform, we might experience the energy and impacts of this new moon shortly before and after June 25. With this moon in particular, you might feel more drained, crave more solitude, and feel called to reminisce.

“It’s not a time for rushing ahead,” the astrologers warned. “It’s time for a gentle reset, releasing what no longer serves you and entering a new phase.

In other words, listen to your body. If you feel tired, rest. If you’re sick of rushing around, slow down. Give yourself the time and attention you need.

What Makes This New Moon Significant?

As mentioned above, this new moon is taking place in the emotionally attuned sign of Cancer.

“Cancer is the sign of the home and the hearth. It’s the ‘do you want something to eat?’ type of zodiac,” Nebula’s astrologers explained. “So when the New Moon comes around, we’re all invited to turn toward what nurtures, what soothes, what feels like home.”

During this phase, you might feel called to make changes, whether in your physical space or in your personal life. Perhaps you’ll want to shake up your daily routine, or maybe you’re finally ready to let go of that friend who’s always putting you down. Now isn’t the time to make rash decisions, but rather to reevaluate what is and isn’t in alignment with your highest good.

“With Jupiter in the mix, everything feels bigger. Small moments carry more weight, and emotions run deeper,” they said. “Jupiter highlights broader themes like beliefs, future goals, growth, learning, and expansion.”

However, the astrologers also warned not to rush any major decisions.

“This is a time to trust your inner voice and take things slow.”

How to spend your new moon

According to Nebula’s astrologers, there are a few simple ways you can celebrate this new moon: resting, cleaning your space/home, hydrating, reflecting, journaling, meditating, and bathing.

Additionally, be intentional with your communication. Because it’s such an emotionally heavy time, you’ll want to ensure you’re responding rather than reacting.

“If something triggers you, stop and take a breath,” the astrologers said. “Especially when it comes to group texts. You can answer when your head feels clearer.”

Additionally, be patient with yourself. New moons—especially in the sign of Cancer—can stir up a ton of repressed energy.

“The New Moon can feel emotional. Cancer is an emotional sign,” the astrologers said. “You might feel emotional, too, for one reason or another—we are only human. Feeling deep doesn’t mean anything is wrong. It might just mean something’s changing.”

In the case of a new moon, that change will be for the better.