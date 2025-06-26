A Prehistoric Point-and-Click Adventure Game? Sign Me Right Up. ‘Theropods’ Takes Us Back in Time to a Cohabited World

Point-and-click adventure games have been having a bit of a renaissance lately. I’m not going to complain about that fact, especially seeing as some of the greatest games of all time fall into this category. Theropods is taking us back to the past to explore a cohabited world filled with our ancestors and dinosaurs. Surely, nothing bad is going to happen, and we absolutely can’t get eaten by one of these massive creatures. It’s all going to be sunshine and lollipops, and we’re all going to be friends. Right… Right? Regardless, after checking out the demo on Steam, I’m very interested in taking a trip through time once again.

Screenshot: Dionous Games

I Think the Best Part of ‘Theropods’ Is That All Dialogue Is Done via Grunting

One thing that typically makes a point-and-click adventure game all the more memorable is the witty dialogue. Well, in Theropods, we don’t have that luxury. We’ve gone back to the time before language as we know it existed, and we’ll only be communicating through grunts, groans, and beautiful animation. It’ll be interesting to see how the whole game can play out without a single line of traditional dialogue, especially in a setting such as this, but I’m eager to take on the challenge. Visual storytelling is going to be a major selling point for those who love that kind of stuff. We’ll also be dealing with some sci-fi happenings in Theropods, so we aren’t confined to just sticks and stones to try and survive.

I would have been fine just sticking with this prehistoric setting, personally. But along the way, we meet a stranded Spaceman, and they quickly become an ally of ours. The combination of sci-fi flair and prehistoric vibes gives Theropods all the makings of a classic point-and-click adventure game. Fantastic visuals, great animation, and an interesting hook. The heyday of these types of adventure games seems to be right around the corner. What better way to celebrate than a trip back in time where we can fight dinosaurs and grunt at other people? Sounds like a perfect weekend to me.