A Prisoner Had McDonald’s and Booze Delivered by Drone to a Maximum-Security Prison. Seriously.

A Canadian inmate apparently succumbed to whimsy and desire when he had an all-American McDonald’s meal delivered by drone right to his prison-cell window. The 3 a.m. drop-off on October 15 included fries, chicken nuggets, sauce, and booze. Surprisingly, the man, who would likely find a kindred spirit in the Hamburglar, did not make out with any Quarter Pounders or Big Macs.

This audacious display of adoration for fast food occurred in what is supposed to be Canada’s highest-security facility — the Special Handling Unit of the Regional Reception Centre in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Québec. What is criminal is that the meal was probably cold by the time it made its way between chain-link fencing and a broken window.

Videos by VICE

An anonymous source informed Narcity Québec, “When a correctional officer was doing his rounds, he realized that the inmate was under the influence of alcohol. He also seized McDonald’s leftovers in his cell.” The inmate, who had a saucy way of figuratively saying, “To Hell with prison food!,” apparently had a hearty laugh. However, there is nothing funny about losing one’s golden nuggets—treasures the prankster is unlikely to see again anytime soon, given the severity of the crimes committed by those in his unit.

Inmate Pulls Off Ridiculous Drone Delivery to Get McDonald’s Behind Bars

While the caprice seems cute and relatable, it highlights the potential for contraband to slip through the cracks in the system. Drones may carry more sinister goods to inmates, meaning drugs and weapons, and their visits to prisons are apparently a very common problem. Correctional officers now have even more reason to fear for their safety at work, and their union is making that clear.

Granted, the inmate’s paranoia-inducing scheme seems to have been pretty sophisticated, as the drone wasn’t detected by cameras or anti-drone technology. With all the time in the world to dream up trollish plots, it’s suspected he might have sent multiple drones to find a smooth path for the bringer of food and libations. More barriers, such as nets, will be used to combat the threat of drones.

Those with Antisocial Personality Disorder make up a significant portion of the prison population. Such individuals often demonstrate remarkable ingenuity, yet their minds aren’t always concerned about the potential consequences of a moment of pleasure.