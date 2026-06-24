A Pro Wrestling Match Featuring Teletubbies, Freddy Krueger, and Santa Claus Just Set a World Record

Canadian professional wrestling promotion Mystery Wrestling—owned by AEW’s Evil Uno—now holds the record for the longest recorded Royal Rumble-style match in history.

While WWE may have popularized the battle royal concept with the popular yearly Premium Live Event, Mystery Wrestling set out to make history in a different way. The promotion is unique in that the cards and wrestlers typically aren’t announced ahead of time. Instead, like the name states, they’re a mystery.

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For the match—the Infinite Rumble—243 people entered the ring, one at a time. Not just plain ‘ol wrestlers, either. Horror icons like Scream’s Ghostface, A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger, and Five Nights at Freddy’s own Freddy Fazbear. Other random entrants included all of the Teletubbies, Santa Claus, three different minions, Marvel’s Miles Morales and Deadpool, Slipknot the Clown, a gorilla, The Grinch, several of the Power Rangers, and Batman.

AEW talent “Speedball” Mike Bailey, RJ City, Colt Cabana, and Adam Cole appeared throughout the night as commentary guests.

Infinite Rumble Sets Historic Record

The event—live-streamed on Twitch and YouTube—lasted almost 22 hours, officially setting the world record for the longest wrestling match in history. Mystery Wrestling held the previous record at 21 hours, 49 minutes, and 12 seconds.

It is also the longest-ever Rumble match, beating the previous record of 1 hour, 20 minutes, and 15 seconds. Cool Ref was the last person standing in the match (albeit on wobbly legs). He threw former AEW wrestler Stu Grayson out of the ring to end the stream.

Cool Ref wins the #InfiniteRumble!



The world’s longest professional wrestling match!



The longest Rumble match in professional wrestling history!



Over $32,000 raised for the Canadian Cancer Society!#MysteryWrestling pic.twitter.com/sijMwub2eI — Mystery Wrestling (@MysteryWrestlin) June 23, 2026

The near-24-hour stream raised $34,000 in support of Fighting Back: Wrestling With Cancer and the Canadian Cancer Society. The donations will be made in Phrank Morin’s honor, an independent wrestler who tragically passed from cancer in 2011.