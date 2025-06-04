‘A Profound Waste of Time’, One of Gaming’s Best Print Magazines, Has a Live Kickstarter for a Trilogy Reprint

A Profound Waste of Time is a pure distillation of gaming’s best qualities and most passionate creatives. Me, I’ve been a proud champion of Caspian Whistler, the Founder and Creative Director of the print magazine, since I found out about his work a few months ago! An award-winning independent effort, I can happily vouch for the stellar quality of APWOT. (I own every issue so far, and I don’t see that train ever stopping!)

So, Caspian needs the spotlight once more. You see, A Profound Waste of Time is also a profound Herculean ordeal to release. Between sourcing paper, printing, and shipping, we’re dealing with true art and a labor of love that requires as much support as possible. Indeed, if you’re in the mood for excellence, give the project’s Kickstarter (here) some love! Or, boosting and highlighting the Kickstarter is just as valuable!

“A Profound Waste of Time is a critically acclaimed and beloved videogame culture magazine that pairs reflections and ideas of some of the greatest writers and developers in the industry with specially-commissioned illustrations from the world’s best artists. Everything that makes games special can be found within its pages, distilled into ink and paper,” the Kickstarter page states. …Wow, Caspian has a way with words, huh?

Screenshot: Caspian Whistler/A Profound Waste of Time

if you love the art of gaming, you’ll love ‘a profound waste of time’

Yes, the Kickstarter has already hit its funding goal within mere days of going live. But Caspian’s a talented, passionate creative who truly respects this wild, oft-tormented medium we adore. Plus, these bad boys go pretty quickly. If you don’t hop aboard now, who knows when Caspian will be feeling generous enough to offer another reprint? As they say: “Have a heart, support great art!” (…It’s me, I’m “they.”)

“To celebrate the legacy of these first three issues, we have a sleek and sumptuous slipcase designed by Sam Dallyn from design studio Lundqvist & Dallyn. This elegant and engaging design is covered in high quality textured material. Adorned with details and furnishings inspired by APWOT’s history and the International Typographic Style. It is durable, 3mm thick, hand-finished and comes in a bundle with all 3 issues. This bundle is the perfect way to start your APWOT collection, and if you’re a returning backer, you can receive the slipcase on its own as a reward tier or as an add-on to your pledge.“

Do it. Support the Kickstarter. Join the Culture Club.