A Quick Guide to Cleansing and Manifesting for 2026

Looking to cleanse your energy and manifest your dreams before 2026? Here’s what you should know about 2026, as well as some spiritual tips and routines to practice going into the new year.

2026: The Year of the 10th Arcana

Next year, 2026, will be the year of the 10th arcana. In tarot, the 10th card of the Major Arcana is the Wheel of Fortune, which represents themes like “movement, progress, change, and the launch of a major new cycle,” says Karyna Diadiura, an astrologer and spiritual advisor at Nebula, a spiritual guidance platform.

Videos by VICE

“The 10th Arcana opens doors to opportunities, synchronicities, and unexpected chances,” she continues. “This year, destiny responds more quickly to your actions, and your intentions carry magnetic power.”

If you’re into manifesting at all, you likely know this will be a magical year.

“The end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026 is the perfect time to consciously program yourself, your space, and your energy field for success,” says Diadiura.

How to Energetically Cleanse and Manifest Going Into 2026

Here are three ways to prepare for 2026—so you can make it your best year yet.

1. Cleanse Your Space and Body

According to Diadiura, before the new year begins, you should perform some forms of energetic cleansing. This might look like decluttering and organizing your home, taking a salt bath, or practicing meditation to clear old energy.

2. Close Old Cycles

You don’t want to carry any negative, outdated habits or patterns into the new year.

“Old debts—emotional, financial, or practical—drain your luck,” says Diadiura. “The Wheel of Fortune loves clarity and openness.”

3. Set Your Intentions

Before embarking on a new cycle, whether it be a new lunar cycle or even just a new day or week, intention-setting is always a good idea.

“Intentions are inner commitments,” says Diadiura. She recommends writing down three main focuses for the new year, answering the following questions in the process:

Where do you want to move forward?

What do you want to feel more of?

Who are you in your best version?

Rituals to Perform Before 2026

If you want a more specific and structured pre-2026 routine, here are some key dates to keep in mind.

1. Cleansing & Renewal Ritual – December 27–30

The last few days of the year are ideal for cleansing.

“These are days when energy naturally slows down, preparing for the year’s closure,” says Diadiura. “Light a candle and write down what you want to release from 2025. Visualize these energies dissolving, [and] give thanks and close the ritual by extinguishing the candle.”

2. Gratitude Ritual – December 31

If you want to call in new manifestations, first master the art of gratitude. The last day of the year is perfect for this practice.

“Gratitude is a powerful magnet for your dreams,” says Diadiura. “Write down 26 things you are grateful for in 2025 (26 corresponds to the new year). This ritual enhances your energy of acceptance.”

3. Intention Ritual – Night of December 31 to January 1

No matter how you spend New Year’s Eve—whether at the club with all your friends or alone on your couch with your cat—remember to perform an intention ritual at midnight.

“Midnight marks the strongest energy for transition,” says Diadiura. “During this time, make wishes, meditate briefly on the year ahead, and repeat affirmations (3–5, short and in the present tense).”

Even if you’re out celebrating, all it takes is a few focused moments to set your intentions. In fact, you can even make it a lighthearted group activity to strengthen its effects.

Rituals to Manifest Your Desires in 2026

Once we’ve moved into the new year, it’s time to manifest with 2026’s strong energy. Here are some ways to do so.

1. Letter to Yourself in 2026

Letter-writing is one of the most powerful forms of manifestation—and it’s quite simple.

“Write a letter from your future self at the end of 2026: ‘I lived this year as… I received… I felt…’” Diadiura recommends. “Describe everything you want to achieve and experience.

This is a powerful quantum intention technique.”

Essentially, your letter will be written in the past tense, as though you’ve already lived through 2026. This tricks the brain into believing these manifestations have already come into fruition.

2. Candle Ritual for Your Path

Working with candles can help supercharge your manifestations.

“Take a white or gold candle, light it, and say: ‘I open my new path. I allow the Universe to guide me. My year is blessed,’” Diadiura advises.

3. Intention Jar Ritual

As you already learned above, setting intentions can be a powerful way to keep yourself on track and align yourself with your desires.

To create an intention jar, Diadiura advises placing a list of your desires inside, along with “a dried rose petal (for love), lavender (for peace), a cinnamon stick (for luck), [and] a coin (for finances).” She recommends hiding the jar in a secret place, so no one else has access to it.