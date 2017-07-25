A Quick Timeline of Justin Bieber Rededicating His Life to Jesus

This week, Justin Bieber canceled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour, citing exhaustion. In all seriousness, this is a very good move, because mental health is paramount for artists. But as TMZ reports, Bieber actually quit the tour because he rediscovered our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ… again. This is something like the third time this has happened; wherein the Bugatti Biebs persona goes too hard and there is a need to connect with regular Canadian kid Bieber. For posterity, here is the Book of Biebs thus far.

Genesis

In the beginning, there was saliva. In the midst of his 2013-2014 bender, Bieber connected with pastor Carl Lentz of New York’s Hillsong Church. There were weird, earnest pieces in Christian publications about Bieber being a model servant of God or whatnot. Though he was found, he would stray from the path of righteousness again, as the lust and envy of Journals proved he was still living in sin (it sounded great, though).

The Second Coming

This Complex cover story, done as part of the promo for Purpose, is still incredible. Aside from inspiring the quote supercut above, it gave us the scripture “Like I said, you don’t need to go to church to be a Christian. If you go to Taco Bell, that doesn’t make you a taco. ” It basically proved that a newfound focus and love of Christ is what compels one to make fire pop music.

The Rapture

As this video from last week shows, this man loves his Creator. It’s clear that this is precisely why the tour was canceled. We will not judge him, as that’s up to God. Why worry when you can worship, indeed.

