A Rainbow Crosswalk Crops Up in Williamsburg

Across the country, people are celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision to nationally legalize gay marriage—street artists included.

From Philadelphia to Key West, San Francisco, and even VICE’s own backyard in Brooklyn, crosswalks are getting a rainbow makeover. Chris Brooks, the local artist behind the freshly-painted rainbow road right by our office, tells The Creators Project, “Here, we celebrate people. So it’s just a good opportunity to celebrate pride and show our own pride.” Brooks paints his street art tribute to pride every year, but for 2015, the timing was perfect.

Keep an eye out for rainbow crosswalks during Pride Weekend NYC, San Francisco, and more, and tag us in them on Instagram at @Creators_Project

