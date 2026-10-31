A Rare Deep-Sea Creature With a Transparent Head Was Just Caught on Camera

As we wish everyone a happy Halloween today, we’re here to tell you that nature’s birthday suits often prove the most horrifying of all.

On October 22, researchers from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute filmed a spooky barreleye fish, whose otherworldly likeness is sending shivers through the internet community. MBARI shared a stunning video of the unconventional green-eyed beauty, captured on a 4K camera. Their lens monitored the scream-worthy fish, which has a transparent head, for about 20 minutes.

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The find occurred during the eight-day Diving Deep for Delicate Drifters expedition, which included scuba diving and ROV action: While aboard MBARI’s flagship vessel dubbed David Packard, senior scientist Steve Haddock and the Biodiversity and Biooptics Team chanced upon the barreleye fish, or Macropinna microstoma, as robotic submarines patrolled. Research specialist Shannon Johnson was the very first to notice the spectral creature, alerting her colleagues of the discovery.

This rarely observed specimen was located about 1,970 feet deep and 55 miles off California’s Monterey Canyon.

As reported by Oceanographic Magazine, Haddock, who certainly boasts quite a name for someone in his profession, commented, “Seeing the barreleye fish is a rare treat. Crew from across the ship joined the science team in the control room, mesmerised by this remarkable animal. Deep-sea animals capture the imagination, creating wonder and awe that we hope will inspire stewardship of the largest living space on Earth.”

In almost 40 years of existence and with about 7,000 ROV dives under their belt, MBARI has only spotted Macropinna microstoma 11 times, the last being in 2021 and nine years ago specifically for Haddock. Macropinna microstoma is the only animal known to have eyes positioned inside its head, which it uses to scan the waters above for prey. This adaptation, along with the overall structure of its bizarre helmet, of course, protects it from prey tentacles.