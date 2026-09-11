‘A Real American Band’: Jack White Is All-In on One of Rock’s Fastest-Rising Groups

Jack White, and I think I can safely say this, knows his s**t. So when he says that Geese, one of the fastest-rising rock acts in the world, is “a real American band,” you can bet your a** he’s clued in.

On September 10, 2026, dropped a new cover story about Geese, featuring band interviews and quotes from some of their more famous fans. Specifically, White opened up and shared his thoughts. “Geese, to me, are a real American band, and a real New York band,” he said.

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White continued, “The vibe, the attitude, and the execution all feel that way to me. I love that despite living in an era of content creators sucking the energy out of anyone who gets their head above water for even a second, they’ve captured the magical thing where people are very excited about a rock & roll band in a visceral way.” He finally added, “Them blowing up shows us there is hope.”

Jack White is a fan of the “visceral” way Geese approaches rock ‘n’ roll

Elsewhere in the interview, the band addressed the “psyop” rumors they faced earlier this year after Wired published a report with the headline: “The Fanfare Around the Band Geese Actually Was a Psyop.” Certainly that’s a brutal allegation for a band to face. Ultimately, Geese knew their fans were real, as evidenced by the sheer volume of the crowds at their concerts.

“Come to the show, man,” bassist Dominic DiGesu told Rolling Stone. “Just come to the show, and f**king tell me how many bots you see.”

Frontman Cameron Winter had a more sarcastic response. “I thought the same thing, I really did,” he said with a laugh. “That seemed like a reasonable explanation.” He then confessed that it did get to them briefly. “We were just like, ‘Oh, my God. The whole f**king thing is fake.’ We were having a meltdown. Then we marched up to our label over email, the relevant team members, like, ‘How long have all our f**kin’ fans been fake, you sons of b***hes?’”

Geese is just happy to be in the conversation at all

In the wake of all that, Winter says the band gained some crucial perspective. “We learned that we should show up to Zoom meetings about how our record’s going to be advertised,” he said. The singer went on to say that their label assured them everything was on the up-and-up. “It wasn’t comments or fake fans or bots or anything,” Winter added. “It was low-effort TikTok posts that were used to boost the algorithm. They showed us samples, and it made me feel better because they were so s**tty.”

Ultimately, the band was just glad to be talked about at all. “I’m glad that people have thoughts about our stuff at the end of the day,” DiGesu admitted. “At least we’re not boring and mid.”

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images