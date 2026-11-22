As reported by Maaleht, a roe deer resembling a unicorn was captured on camera this past summer in Saaremaa. The deer sports a strange and unidentified growth, resembling a single horn or antler, on its head.

The video was originally posted by the Lutreola Foundation, which began conservation efforts in 1992 and was officially established in 1999; it can be viewed here.

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“Little girls’ dreams have finally come true!”

The foundation wrote, “Unicorn found in Saaremaa! Little girls’ dreams have finally come true!”

The mysterious creature wades around in the water and takes a drink before wandering out of view. Before leaving, the deer essentially sticks its face into the camera, providing us a good view of that horn-like appendage.

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A Deer With a Single Horn Was Caught on Camera, and It Looks Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

Upon examination, it appears transparent and pink in the center. One commenter pointed out that it looks like a third ear.

The foundation responded thus, “It looks bloody and covered with skin because antlers start growing in spring under skin and when growth stops then animal rubs skin off the antler.”

The footage also shows a black stork.

The Lutreola foundation mostly focuses on protecting the European mink but has also taken up the cause of the freshwater pearl mussel (Margaritifera margaritifera) and plans to help the Siberian flying squirrel.