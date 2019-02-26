A Religious Group Is Demanding a Total Internet Shutdown on Bali’s Day of Silence

While tourists come to Bali to let loose and party hard for New Year’s Eve, the native Balinese have their own way of ringing in the Hindu new year—in complete silence. Nyepi, or the day of silence, marks the beginning of the Hindu calendar. It’s a sacred day where Hindus take the time to meditate and reflect.

However, in this day and age, it’s hard not to be distracted by social media and the internet in general. And there are nobody more concerned about this than the folks at the Indonesian Hinduism Society. Once again, they have called for a complete internet shutdown during Nyepi so young Balinese Hindus won’t be tempted by the evils on the internet on the sacred holiday, which falls on March 7 this year.

“The purpose of the termination of the internet is the same as last year,” Gusti Ngurah Sudiana, head of the Indonesian Hinduism Society, told Detik. “So that Hindus can solemnly carry out Nyepi day.”

This is not the first time the group has demanded an internet shut down. For Nyepi last year, in response to the group, Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology instructed mobile providers to block internet access on their networks during Nyepi. While mobile internet was unavailable in Bali for 24 hours that day, internet service providers (ISPs) weren’t blocked, allowing access to anyone who has broadband service. So this year the group is asking for ISPs to shut down as well. But the government has yet to announce their decision.

Indonesia is one of the countries with the highest number of internet users in the world. Although only 53 percent of Indonesians use the internet—a lower percentage compared to many countries in the Asia Pacific region—that still translates to a whole lot of people. More than 130 million people, to be exact. And even if a shutdown only affects the island of Bali, we’re still talking about over 4 million people without internet access.

This year, Nyepi will take place on March 7, from 6 AM to 6 AM the following day. During this time, no one will be allowed to leave their house and work. The rule applies to non-Hindu and non-Balinese alike. Most businesses will be closed, including the international airport but emergency services, hospitals, and disaster agencies will still be available throughout the day. The only people you’ll find roaming the streets will be pecalang—traditional law enforcers—making sure that everyone stays put.

According to Balinese lore, evil spirits come out during the New Year and by staying quietly at home, they’re tricked into thinking that the island is deserted, keeping them out of harm’s way.

There have been cases wherepecalang would find a wandering tourist here and there and it’s their duty to bring them back to where they’re staying. Though there are no penalties for international tourists who wander out during Nyepi, hotels could be fined for letting them out. Domestic tourists, however, are expected to be familiar with and observe this ritual.

Although it’s hard to imagine that a total internet shutdown will ever be approved, it doesn’t look like the Indonesia Hinduism Society will stop pushing for it. After having their ban requests denied year after year, finally they managed to have mobile internet banned for Nyepi. While they’re waiting for a total internet shut down to happen, it seems that the mobile internet ban will be the norm from now on.