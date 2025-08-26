A Researcher Just Captured a Solar Tornado and Massive Plasma Eruption—at the Same Time

There’s a new photo of the sun making the rounds, and it’s not AI. It’s real, it’s massive, and it shows just how active our star is right now.

On August 20, Romanian astrophotographer and researcher Maximilian Teodorescu managed to snap a rare solar tornado and an eruptive prominence happening at the same time—two extreme events triggered by instability in the sun’s magnetic field.

Videos by VICE

The photo, taken with help from his wife and fellow researcher Eliza Teodorescu, shows both phenomena captured in the same frame. “Basically a tenth of the diameter of the sun,” Teodorescu told Live Science, referring to the tornado. That’s about 80,000 miles high—taller than ten Earths stacked vertically.

Teodorescu first spotted the tornado on the Global Oscillation Network Group (GONG) website, which shares near-real-time solar data from six synchronized observatories around the world. He aligned his telescope, started tracking the storm, and soon after, the eruptive prominence appeared. The plasma eruption he documented measured an estimated 124,000 miles across.

Researcher Captures Rare Solar Tornado and Huge Plasma Eruption—Simultaneously

Solar tornadoes look like their Earth-based namesakes, but that’s where the similarities stop. These towering structures are made of swirling ionized gas, or plasma, spiraling upward under the influence of powerful magnetic fields. They don’t rotate freely like Earth’s tornadoes, but instead stay rooted to the solar surface.

Prominences, including the eruptive type Teodorescu caught, also anchor to the sun’s photosphere and rise into the corona. When the magnetic field holding them becomes unstable, they burst outward and often release a coronal mass ejection, or CME. In this case, Teodorescu confirmed the prominence released a CME, but it isn’t aimed at Earth.

Still, we’re not entirely off the hook. Earth is currently dealing with increased solar wind from other activity, meaning auroras may be visible at higher latitudes, according to Space.com.

The sun is currently at the peak of its 11-year cycle, known as solar maximum. That means more flares, more eruptions, and more magnetic weirdness overall. It also means plenty of activity visible to amateur stargazers, as long as they’re using the right filters.

“It’s the most dynamic thing you can actually see as both [an] amateur and a professional in the sky,” Teodorescu said.

And right now, the sun seems determined to show off a little.