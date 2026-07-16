A Retro-Inspired 2D Brawler Is Coming to PS Plus

The July lineup of PlayStation Plus games has been revealed and subscribers are gaining access to a modern 2D brawler inspired by an iconic 1990s franchise.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind Joins PS Plus on July 28

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About a year and a half after its original release date, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Rita’s Rewind is making its way to the PS Plus game catalog. The 2D brawler is one of a handful of modern takes on the classic genre, alongside Marvel Cosmic Invasion and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

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Rita’s Rewind puts players in control of the original lineup of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as they face off against their most iconic villains. The game holds pretty strong review scores and definitely excels at chaotic cooperative play.

Some of its few features include:

Classic 90’s look and feel with hand-drawn pixel art

Fan-favorite enemies pulled from different seasons of the hit tv show

Events and episodes that players remember from the show have been remixed

Action-packed, 2-D brawler gameplay with arcade-style shooting and driving sequences

Pilot all of the original Dinozords

Jump into the cockpit of the legendary Megazord and take down gigantic bosses

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind will be available in the PS Plus game catalog starting July 28 in the US, the UK and Japan. That is just one the game’s arriving on the service this month, though.

All July 2026 Ps Plus Games

Screenshot: Fellow Traveller

July includes a massive lineup of additions to the PS Plus library, so subscribers have a lot to check out. Here is the full lineup of PS Plus additions for July 2026:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora | PS5 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available globally July 21.

Rise of the Ronin | PS5 Rise of the Ronin will be available today, July 15 in the US and the UK, and July 16 in Japan.

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite | PS5 Firefighting Simulator: Ignite will be available globally July 21.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind | PS5, PS4 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind will be available July 28 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Dying Light | PS4 Dying Light will be available July 28 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector | PS5 Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector will be available July 28 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Snow Bros. Wonderland | PS5 Snow Bros. Wonderland will be available July 28 in the US, the UK and Japan.



PlayStation Plus Premium

Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy | PS5, PS4 Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy will be available globally July 21.

Indigo Prophecy | PS5, PS4 Indigo Prophecy will be available globally July 21.



The July PS Plus drop is a pretty huge with with a handful of major hits. PS Plus subscribers should have plenty to stay busy with through the rest of the month.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on PS Plus lineup.