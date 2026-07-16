A Retro-Inspired 2D Brawler Is Coming to PS Plus

The July lineup of PlayStation Plus games has been revealed and subscribers are gaining access to a modern 2D brawler inspired by an iconic 1990s franchise.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind Joins PS Plus on July 28
About a year and a half after its original release date, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Rita’s Rewind is making its way to the PS Plus game catalog. The 2D brawler is one of a handful of modern takes on the classic genre, alongside Marvel Cosmic Invasion and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.
Videos by VICE
Rita’s Rewind puts players in control of the original lineup of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as they face off against their most iconic villains. The game holds pretty strong review scores and definitely excels at chaotic cooperative play.
Some of its few features include:
- Classic 90’s look and feel with hand-drawn pixel art
- Fan-favorite enemies pulled from different seasons of the hit tv show
- Events and episodes that players remember from the show have been remixed
- Action-packed, 2-D brawler gameplay with arcade-style shooting and driving sequences
- Pilot all of the original Dinozords
- Jump into the cockpit of the legendary Megazord and take down gigantic bosses
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind will be available in the PS Plus game catalog starting July 28 in the US, the UK and Japan. That is just one the game’s arriving on the service this month, though.
All July 2026 Ps Plus Games
July includes a massive lineup of additions to the PS Plus library, so subscribers have a lot to check out. Here is the full lineup of PS Plus additions for July 2026:
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora | PS5
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available globally July 21.
- Rise of the Ronin | PS5
- Rise of the Ronin will be available today, July 15 in the US and the UK, and July 16 in Japan.
- Firefighting Simulator: Ignite | PS5
- Firefighting Simulator: Ignite will be available globally July 21.
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind | PS5, PS4
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind will be available July 28 in the US, the UK and Japan.
- Dying Light | PS4
- Dying Light will be available July 28 in the US, the UK and Japan.
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector | PS5
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector will be available July 28 in the US, the UK and Japan.
- Snow Bros. Wonderland | PS5
- Snow Bros. Wonderland will be available July 28 in the US, the UK and Japan.
PlayStation Plus Premium
- Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy | PS5, PS4
- Psi-Ops: The Mindgate Conspiracy will be available globally July 21.
- Indigo Prophecy | PS5, PS4
- Indigo Prophecy will be available globally July 21.
The July PS Plus drop is a pretty huge with with a handful of major hits. PS Plus subscribers should have plenty to stay busy with through the rest of the month.
Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on PS Plus lineup.