A Robert Mueller-Themed Ice Cream Truck Is Trolling the Trumps in DC

Everyone knows that President Donald Trump has the same sophisticated palate as your niece’s preschool class, what with his fondness for fast food and Diet Coke, well-done steaks, and, of course, a generous squirt of ketchup to garnish his overcooked beef. He also loves ice cream, and it just took him less than six months to learn one of the perks of being the Commander-in-Chief. “At the dessert course, he gets two scoops of vanilla ice cream with his chocolate cream pie, instead of the single scoop for everyone else,” Time reported in an early profile of his presidency.

But President Two Scoops can’t be thrilled about the companies that are trying to turn his fave dessert against him. Last spring, Denver’s High Point Creamery released a limited-edition flavor called I’m Peach Mint to benefit an immigrant advocacy group. In October, Ben & Jerry’s introduced Pecan Resist, a pint that promised to “peacefully resist the Trump administration’s regressive and discriminatory policies.” And as of this week, there’s a Robert Mueller-themed ice cream truck driving around Washington, DC, serving scoops of Fudge the Truth Chocolate and Putin’s Vanilla Delight.

Hello, World! We’re Washington D.C.’s first investigation-themed ice cream truck! We’re giving out FREE 🍨🍦 to spread the word about the big successes of the Mueller investigation. Come find us at 9th & Constitution–near the DOJ building–until 1:30 to get your Guilty Pleas-ure. — Guilty Pleas-ures (@GuiltyPleas_urs) November 14, 2018

The truck, officially called Guilty Pleasures—with an accent on the ‘Guilty Pleas’ part—was launched by the MoveOn organization as a delicious and tangible way to advocate for Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation. (In its own report about the truck, Washingtonian notes that MoveOn also organized the “Mueller Protection Rapid Response” demonstrations that followed the firing… er, the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions).

.@DonaldJTrumpJr — please come get some delicious ice cream on us tomorrow outside Trump Hotel!



We would love to serve you our very special IndictMint Chip! pic.twitter.com/z4d4LHlLXT — Guilty Pleas-ures (@GuiltyPleas_urs) November 14, 2018

In addition to urging acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to recuse himself from the Mueller investigation, Guilty Pleasures is trolling the Trumps hard. On Wednesday, it tweeted to Donald Trump, Jr., encouraging him to grab a quick scoop of IndictMint Chip. Although wintery weather canceled the truck’s appearance outside the Trump Hotel, its upcoming schedule includes stops at the Russian Embassy, the Capitol Building, and the Watergate Hotel.

Justice is best served cold!



That's why we're serving up FREE ice cream scoops, in a cup or "Cohen," at various locations throughout the Washington D.C. area.



To find out where to get your scoop, go to https://t.co/gMvfjSrKcP #TrumpRussiapic.twitter.com/ODTN43INBD — Guilty Pleas-ures (@GuiltyPleas_urs) November 15, 2018

Although the rumors are nothing but rumors right now, there’s still speculation that Mueller will be serving up an additional indictment or two soon. With news like that—and the fact that this truck is circling the city—those two Presidential scoops might be hard to swallow.