A-Rod Released by Yankees, Set to Play Role as Special Advisor

In a room surrounded by his teammates, an emotional Alex Rodriguez and the Yankees called a last-second press conference on Sunday to announce that Friday will be his last day as the Yankees designated hitter. Coming off a year with his worst batting average since his 1994 rookie season with the Mariners—both at .204—the 14-time All Star will now transition into a role as a special advisor for the Yankees.

Let the speculation end: A-Rod’s final big-league game will be Friday and he’ll stay on as an advisor/instructor. pic.twitter.com/lKa0QIUJAI

— Mark Feinsand (@FeinsandNYDN) August 7, 2016

Rodriguez attempted to fend off tears, as he announced that the call was in the Yankees’ hands—coming down to Yankees Chairman Hal Steinbrenner’s decision. The 22-year season MLB legend and New York native delivered the conference in both Spanish and English, making sure to thank his family, and citing his family’s presence in New York as one of the big reasons, logistically, that he chose Friday as his last game.