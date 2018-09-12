A Rogue Skunk is Running Wild Through Raiders Facilities

Things aren’t going great for the Oakland Raiders. Aside from a brutal 33-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener on Monday, apparently a skunk found its way through the back alleys and tunnels of the Oakland Coliseum. Things just plain-old… stink for the Raiders right now. (Sorry, sorry—too easy.)

Apparently, the Coliseum was already perfumed by Pepé Le Pew by the end of the night on Monday, as a team of Mercury News reporters were struggling to get through some post-game analysis. And now, worse, as Gruden struggles to right his ship after the Oakland crowd booed him off the field this week, the skunk appears to remain at large:

Videos by VICE

So, in case you're wondering how things are going in Oakland these days. Jon Gruden: "Short week, no sleep and a wild skunk running around our building."



Seriously.



Gruden says they couldn't find it. — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) September 12, 2018

Gruden also apparently told reporters that the skunk had made its way into the locker room specifically.

Jon Gruden just said a skunk got loose in the Raiders locker room this week. So yeah, not great times in Oakland right now. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) September 12, 2018

Reporter: "Did you see the skunk?"

Gruden: "You don't have to see a skunk, you know?" — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) September 12, 2018

Or maybe some intern just got their medical license and is, uh, dispensing, some of the good shit? In any event, it seems like there is a skunk out to curse the Raiders. And for those keeping score at home, in the locker room the Raiders currently have:

1 Skunk

0 Khalil Macks.