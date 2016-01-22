A Saskatchewan Man Arrested, Charged with Stealing Large Quantities of (Cheap Ass) Oil

Photo via Flickr user Ilkka Jukarainen

A 61-year-old man has been arrested for stealing large quantities of oil from multiple sites in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

The alleged thief, who hails from Lashburn, Saskatchewan, is accused of using his tanker truck to pilfer oil from energy compounds in Maidstone, Cutknife, Lloydminster, and Kitscoty.

The tank’s 30-cubic-meter capacity allowed the man to make off with a lot of pretty much worthless oil (now valued at about $30 a barrel). He probably would have been better off jacking cauliflower from produce stands.

After monitoring him for months, RCMP finally made an arrest this week. He’s been charged with multiple counts of theft valued at over $5,000, according to the CBC.

Maidstone RCMP Sergeant Jolyne Harrison told the CBC he’s not sure what motivated the man to steal something of such little value.

“I don’t know, I guess that’s something we’ll have to ask the suspect involved,” he said. “I guess there is still some profit to be made.”

The suspect is set to appear in court February 23.