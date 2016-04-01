‘A Satanic Wrestler Rebranded!’ Today’s Comic by Ed Luce By Ed Luce April 1, 2016, 2:29pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Ed’s website, Twitter, Instagram, and buy his book on Fantagraphics. Tagged:Bears, Comics!, ECW, ed luce, Fetish, gay comics, Hulk Hogan, shaving, Vice comics, wrestling comics, wuvable oaf, WWE, wwf Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE ‘Bodies Like Greek Statues’: Steroids Are Everywhere 07.03.24 By Blair Wise How a 16-Year-Old Pulled Off $2.8 Million in Credit Card Fraud 06.26.24 By Sammi Caramela The Quest to Cure My Octopus Phobia 06.25.24 By Adele Luamanuvae Terrifying Photos of Train Surfers and Turbine Climbers 06.19.24 By Nick Thompson